Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) President and CEO Robert J Pagano Jr Sold $2.4 million of Shares

January 11, 2021 | About: WTS +0.77%

President and CEO of Watts Water Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert J Pagano Jr (insider trades) sold 18,758 shares of WTS on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $125.62 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Watts Water Technologies Inc supplies industrial goods. Its products are used to manage the flow of fluids in residential and commercial buildings. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a market cap of $4.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $126.820000 with a P/E ratio of 36.96 and P/S ratio of 2.87. The dividend yield of Watts Water Technologies Inc stocks is 0.74%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Robert J Pagano Jr sold 18,758 shares of WTS stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $125.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.



Comments

