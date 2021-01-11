Progyny Inc (PGNY) President and COO Peter Anevski Sold $936,390 of Shares

President and COO of Progyny Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Anevski (insider trades) sold 21,000 shares of PGNY on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $44.59 a share. The total sale was $936,390.

Progyny Inc has a market cap of $3.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.910000 with and P/S ratio of 13.43.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David J Schlanger sold 100,010 shares of PGNY stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $42.68. The price of the stock has increased by 5.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $43.96. The price of the stock has increased by 2.16% since.

President and COO Peter Anevski sold 63,000 shares of PGNY stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $42.79. The price of the stock has increased by 4.95% since.

Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $42.55. The price of the stock has increased by 5.55% since.

EVP, Chief Client Officer Lisa Greenbaum sold 2,773 shares of PGNY stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $41.93. The price of the stock has increased by 7.11% since.

