Sprout Social Inc (SPT) CEO and Chairman of the Board Justyn Russell Howard Sold $1 million of Shares

January 11, 2021 | About: SPT +0.74%

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sprout Social Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Justyn Russell Howard (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of SPT on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $50.95 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Sprout Social Inc has a market cap of $2.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.500000 with and P/S ratio of 21.24. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Sprout Social Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of SPT stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $50.95. The price of the stock has increased by 1.08% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 2,663 shares of SPT stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $48.1. The price of the stock has increased by 7.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,415 shares of SPT stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $48.1. The price of the stock has increased by 7.07% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of SPT stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $48.16. The price of the stock has increased by 6.94% since.
  • President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of SPT stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $46.65. The price of the stock has increased by 10.4% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPT, click here

.

