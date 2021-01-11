  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Eagle Materials Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call With Senior Management

January 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:EXP +0.3%


Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, before the open of the NYSE and will host an investor conference call the same day, Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 8:30 am Eastern Time (7:30 am Central Time).



To participate in the call, please dial (866) 370-6756 (US & Canada). International callers should dial (409) 350-3156. The conference ID is: 8067166.



The call can be accessed at the Eagle Materials website at [url="]www.eaglematerials.com[/url]. An archive of the webcast will be available on the site’s Investor Relations page.



About Eagle Materials Inc.



Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Portland Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Gypsum Paperboard and Concrete and Aggregates from more than 70 facilities across the US. Eagle’s corporate headquarters is in Dallas, Texas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005760/en/


