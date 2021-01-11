Independent Bank Corp.'s Announcement of Date of Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, will host its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Telephonic access will be available by dial-in at 888-336-7153 reference: INDB. Participants may also choose to pre-register for the conference by navigating to [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com[/url], which will provide a unique pin to the participant which allows immediate access to the call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number: 10149598 which will be available through January 29, 2021.Internet access to the call is available on the Company’s web site at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.RocklandTrust.com[/url] by choosing Investor Relations under the “About Us” category and selecting Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. The webcast replay will be available until January 22, 2022.Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Rockland Trust was named to The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” 2020 list, an honor earned for the 12consecutive year. In addition to this recognition, Rockland Trust was ranked the #1 Bank in Massachusetts, according to Forbes 2020 World’s Best Banks list. Rockland Trust is deeply committed to the communities it serves as reflected in the overall “Outstanding” rating received in its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, Cape Cod and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out whyRockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters®,” please visit [url="]RocklandTrust.com[/url].

