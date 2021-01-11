  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
APi Group Announces Participation in CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference

January 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:APG +0.3%


APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) announced today that its senior management will be participating in a fireside chat during the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 8:45 a.m. ET. Additionally, one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and APi’s senior management are also being arranged as part of the conference.



The audio and presentation materials may be accessed through links on the “Investor Relations” page of APi’s website at [url="]www.apigroupcorp.com[/url]. Interested parties should check the Company’s website for any schedule updates, or time changes. The presentation will also be available for replay on the APi website for approximately 30 days.



About APi:



APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America and with an expanding platform in Europe. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at [url="]www.apigroupcorp.com[/url].

