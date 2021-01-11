  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MaxLinear, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

January 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:MXL +1.53%


MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will attend the following financial conferences.



Financial Conference Schedule





  • 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The presentation will be made virtually and there will be a webcast in the IR section of [url="]www.maxlinear.com[/url].






  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference between March 1 and March 4, 2021.






  • SIG Ninth Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.






  • Loop Capital’s Inaugural Investor Conference between March 11 and March 12, 2021.






  • Roth 2021 Conference between March 15 and March 17, 2021.




About MaxLinear, Inc.



MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit [url="]www.maxlinear.com[/url].



MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111006050/en/


