  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Brookdale Reports December 2020 Occupancy

January 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:BKD -3.44%

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for December 2020.

Observations:

  • As expected, the sequential rate of occupancy decline moderated in the fourth quarter.
  • While a significant number of states are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, 89% of Brookdale's communities were open for move-ins on December 31, 2020, reflecting the company's strong infection control protocols and use of testing.
  • As of today, around 90% of our communities have either successfully completed or are currently scheduled for initial COVID-19 vaccine clinics, with more clinics being scheduled daily.
  • For the fourth quarter 2020, we expect* to recognize approximately $78 million from government grant programs and approximately $30 million of COVID-related expenses.
  • We expect to continue to publish monthly occupancy until we return to providing financial guidance, at which point we would expect to return to our historical reporting practices.

* This preliminary financial information is based on management's estimates derived from the information available at this time and is subject to revision upon finalization of the Company's financial reporting procedures. Such information may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 43 states and the ability to serve approximately 64,000 residents as of December 31, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

(PRNewsfoto/Brookdale Senior Living Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brookdale-reports-december-2020-occupancy-301205648.html

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)