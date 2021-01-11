  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call

January 11, 2021 | About: NAS:SIVB +2.37%

PR Newswire



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) will report its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, January 21, 2021 after the close of the stock market.

The Company will file its quarterly financial results with the SEC via form 8-K and issue an advisory release via newswire containing a link to its full financial results, which will be also posted on the Investor Relations section of its website at www.svb.com.

Conference call: Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in information: (833) 494-1484 or (236) 714-2618, Confirmation 9766735

Live audio webcast: A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed via SVB's investor relations website at http://ir.svb.com

Replay: An audio replay of the call will be available at http://ir.svb.com for 12 months beginning January 21, 2021

2021 Quarterly Earnings Announcements: The Company expects to release quarterly results for 2021 on the following dates, which are subject to change:

QUARTER

RELEASE DATE

First quarter 2021 results

Thursday April 22, 2021

Second quarter 2021 results

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Third quarter 2021 results

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Fourth quarter and full year 2021 results

Thursday, January 27, 2022

The Company expects to issue an advisory release confirming the date of each quarterly announcement and call approximately 2 weeks prior to the scheduled announcement date.

About SVB Financial Group
For more than 35 years, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) and its subsidiaries have helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB Financial Group's businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB Financial Group operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com.

SVB Financial Group is the holding company for all business units and groups © 2021 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, MAKE NEXT HAPPEN NOW and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group. [SIVB-F]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/svb-financial-group-confirms-date-and-time-of-quarterly-earnings-call-301205653.html

SOURCE SVB Financial Group


