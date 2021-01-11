American Public Education to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) – parent company of online learning provider American Public University System (APUS) and on-ground pre-licensure Hondros College of Nursing – plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the close of U.S. financial markets on March 9, 2021.

The live webcast of its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call will be broadcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. This call will be open to listeners through the events and presentations section of the company's investor relations website, www.apei.com. A replay of the live webcast will also be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live conference call. The replay will be archived and available to listeners for one year.

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. The Company offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 88,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 220 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts. For additional information, please visit www.apei.com.

