Salesforce Chair and CEO to Keynote Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Marc Benioff, Chair & CEO, will participate as a keynote speaker at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (PT) / 7:00 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

