Salesforce Chair and CEO to Keynote Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

January 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:CRM -1.71%

Event to be webcast live on Salesforce's investor relations website

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Marc Benioff, Chair & CEO, will participate as a keynote speaker at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (PT) / 7:00 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast will be available on Salesforce's website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

SOURCE Salesforce


