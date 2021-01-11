SKB finalizes new lease agreement with Twist Bioscience Corporation (“Twist”) at recently repositioned mixed-use campus, ParkWorks Industrial Center.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScanlanKemperBard (SKB), General Partner of PW Venture Portland Limited Partnership, which is the owner of ParkWorks Industry Center, is pleased to announce its new lease agreement with Twist Bioscience Corporation ("Twist"), a synthetic biology and genomics company. Twist (NASDAQ: TWST) has signed a 110,000 SF lease at ParkWorks Industry Center in Wilsonville, Oregon, formerly known as Parkway Woods Business Center.

SKB was represented in the transaction by Kidder Mathews and Twist was represented by Hughes Marino and Cresa. The Twist lease is the first executed lease since SKB's acquisition of the property in April 2020.

While Twist is constructing its tenant improvements to the space, SKB will continue to implement its comprehensive capital improvement plan, which includes adding grade and dock-high loading docks around the property, opening ceiling clear heights to nearly 20 feet, constructing additional storefronts, renovating the courtyard and adding parking throughout. With completion of the improvements, SKB anticipates an increased interest from life science, tech-manufacturing, and R&D tenants.

According to SKB President Todd Gooding, "We are thrilled to welcome Twist to the ParkWorks Industry Center, as well as the Portland market, and feel that they will be a great addition to our tenant base at the property." Todd Gooding added, "We have spent the last two years putting ourselves in a position to grow the life science community in the Portland Metro Area and we hope this transaction elevates Portland's profile as a life science market."

About ScanlanKemperBard

SKB is an established real estate developer and operator based in Portland, Oregon. Since its inception in 1993, SKB has originated total portfolio activity of $4.68 billion, comprised of 30.3 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space and 2,154 residential units. With longstanding relationships in each of its markets, SKB has the ability to source, structure and execute value creation across a wide spectrum of real estate opportunities. Visit SKB online at www.skbcos.com to learn more.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by "writing" DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research. Visit Twist online at www.twistbioscience.com to learn more.

