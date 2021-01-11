Energizer Holdings, Inc. To Webcast A Discussion Of First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results On February 8, 2021

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) will report results for its First Quarter Fiscal 2021 before the market opens on February 8, 2021. Energizer also will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast on February 8, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer Mark LaVigne and Chief Financial Officer Tim Gorman.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors" and "Events and Presentations" tabs or by using the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1192/39124

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on www.energizerholdings.com, under the "Investors," "Events and Presentations," and "Past Events" tabs.

About Energizer:

Energizer Holdings Inc. (Energizer, NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant and fragrance products. Its portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor® and Tuff Stuff®. As a global, branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to its customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

