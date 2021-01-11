  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Steel Dynamics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

January 11, 2021 | About: NAS:STLD +1.32%

PR Newswire

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 11, 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD), one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, today announced it intends to release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, January 25, 2021. The teleconference is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 and will be hosted by Mark D. Millett, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please dial +1.201.689.8040 at least ten minutes before the start time and reference the Steel Dynamics Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call. The teleconference can also be accessed (in listen-only mode) by visiting the company's website at www.steeldynamics.com. Webcast participants are encouraged to log in prior to the 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time start to ensure connection before the beginning of the call. An audio replay version of the teleconference can be accessed by dialing +1.919.882.2331 and entering conference ID number 39601 The audio replay link will be available on the company's website until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on January 31, 2021. An MP3 file of the event will be available on the company's website that can be accessed for online replay or download.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301205722.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.


