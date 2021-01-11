  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Fernando Soriano has Joined Greenhill as Co-Head of Latin America

January 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:GHL -5.54%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that Fernando Soriano has joined the Firm in New York as Co-Head of Latin America.

Greenhill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Greenhill & Co., Inc.)

Mr. Soriano has 26 years of corporate finance experience focused on Latin America. Most recently he was a Senior Managing Director at Evercore Group LLC, where he was head of Latin America Advisory for 7 years. Prior to that he spent 3 years as head of Mexico for BNP Paribas, and prior to that spent 7 years at a boutique investment bank focused on Latin America that was subsequently acquired by BNP Paribas. Previously he spent time at Salomon Smith Barney and Lehman Brothers focused on telecommunications, power and utilities in Latin America.

Scott L. Bok, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill, said, "We are pleased to add an experienced senior banker to further build our business in Latin America, as we continue to find significant opportunities to advise clients on cross-border transactions between Latin America and every other region in which Greenhill operates."

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

Contact:

Patrick J. Suehnholz


Director of Investor Relations


Greenhill & Co., Inc.


(212) 389-1800

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fernando-soriano-has-joined-greenhill-as-co-head-of-latin-america-301205524.html

SOURCE Greenhill & Co., Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)