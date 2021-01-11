  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:XHR -1.95%

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the market opens on Monday, March 1, 2021. Management will discuss the Company's results during a conference call at 1:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day.

To participate in the conference call, please follow the steps listed below:

Monday, March 1, 2021, dial (855) 656-0921 (toll international: (412) 542-4169) approximately ten minutes before the call begins;

Tell the operator that you are calling for Xenia Hotels and Resorts' Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call;

State your full name and company affiliation and you will be connected to the call.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529, access code 10151273.

A live webcast of the earnings call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log on to www.xeniareit.com ten minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online for 90 days through the Investor Relations section of www.xeniareit.com.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 35 hotels comprising 10,011 rooms across 15 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, and The Kessler Collection. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website at
www.xeniareit.com

Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xenia-hotels--resorts-announces-timing-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301205573.html

SOURCE Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)