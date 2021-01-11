First Financial Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, January 28, 2021

CINCINNATI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, January 28, 2021. A teleconference and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Teleconference and Webcast Information

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Teleconference Dial-In: 1-877-506-6873 (U.S. toll toll free) (Passcode not required) 1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)

+1 412-380-2003 (International)

Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call Teleconference Replay: 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) (Conf. number: 10151308) 1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)

+1 412-317-0088 (International)

The teleconference replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended. Webcast: To access the webcast, please visit http://ir.bankatfirst.com/CorporateProfile Archived Webcast: The webcast will be available one hour after the live call ends and will be archived at the Company's website for 12 months.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $15.9 billion in assets, $10.2 billion in loans, $11.6 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in share olders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The Company operated 143 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

