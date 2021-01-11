  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

First Financial Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, January 28, 2021

January 11, 2021 | About: NAS:FFBC +1.62%

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Jan. 11, 2021

CINCINNATI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, January 28, 2021. A teleconference and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Teleconference and Webcast Information


Date:

Friday, January 29, 2021

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Teleconference Dial-In:

1-877-506-6873 (U.S. toll toll free)

(Passcode not required)

1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)


+1 412-380-2003 (International)


Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call

Teleconference Replay:

1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free)

(Conf. number: 10151308)

1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)


+1 412-317-0088 (International)


The teleconference replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended.

Webcast:

To access the webcast, please visit http://ir.bankatfirst.com/CorporateProfile

Archived Webcast:

The webcast will be available one hour after the live call ends and will be archived at the Company's website for 12 months.

About First Financial Bancorp
First Financial Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $15.9 billion in assets, $10.2 billion in loans, $11.6 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in share olders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The Company operated 143 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bancorp-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-thursday-january-28-2021-301205588.html

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)