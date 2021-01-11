Associated Banc-Corp to Attend the 2021 KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium on February 10 - 12, 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced today that Philip Flynn, President and CEO; Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles, Executive Vice President and CFO; Dave Stein, Executive Vice President and Head of Consumer and Business Banking; and John Utz, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Banking and Wealth Management will meet with investors during the 2021 KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium on February 10 - 12, 2021.

The first quarter investor presentation will be made available prior to the presentation and can be accessed via Associated Banc-Corp's website at http://investor.associatedbank.com .

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes any statements regarding management's plans, objectives, or goals for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "should", "will", "intend", "outlook", "target", or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include those identified in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings. Such factors are incorporated herein by reference.

Investor Contact: Brian Mathena

Senior Vice President | Director of Investor Relations

920-491-7059 | [email protected]

Media Contact: Jennifer Kaminski

Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager

920-491-7576 | [email protected]

