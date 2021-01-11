Engine Media Appoints New Director Lawrence Rutkowski

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine Media" or the "Company" (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF) has appointed Lawrence R. Rutkowski to its Board of Directors, effective January 8, 2021.

Concurrently, Engine Media director, Peter Liabotis, has resigned from the Company's Board.

"We are excited to have Larry join Engine Media's board as an independent director and member of our audit committee," said Tom Rogers, Engine Media's Executive Chairman. "We look forward to relying on his depth of experience in leading private and public companies as we continue our path forward." Mr. Rogers also offered his "appreciation to outgoing board member, Peter Liabotis, for his dedication, energy and insights in helping to bring Engine Media to where it is today."

About Mr. Rutkowski

Before joining Engine Media, Mr. Rutkowski has had a distinguished career as an executive for a diverse array of companies, including:

Petco – Exec. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Warnaco – Exec. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Primedia – Exec. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

NBC / General Electric – SVP & CFO, Strategic Business Development

Walt Disney Company, - Director/VP Finance, Network Television, Animation; VP/Controller Walt Disney Studios

Mr. Rutkowski received a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree in Education from the University of Michigan and received a Master of Business Administration degree from Michigan State University.

About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

Engine Media is focused on accelerating new, live, immersive esports and interactive gaming experiences for consumers through its partnerships with traditional and emerging media companies. The company was formed through the combination of Torque Esports Corp., Frankly Inc., and WinView, Inc. and trades publicly under the ticker symbol (TSX-V: GAME) (OTCQB: MLLLF). Engine Media will generate revenue through a combination of: direct-to-consumer and subscription fees; streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings; programmatic advertising and sponsorships; as well as intellectual property licensing fees. To date, the combined companies clients have included more than 1,200 television, print and radio brands including CNN, ESPN, Discovery / Eurosport, Fox, Vice, Newsweek and Cumulus; dozens of gaming and technology companies including EA, Activision, Blizzard, Take2Interactive, Microsoft, Google, Twitch and Ubisoft; and have connectivity into hundreds of millions of homes around the world through their content, distribution and technology.

