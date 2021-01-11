  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Albemarle Announces New Human Resources Leadership

January 11, 2021 | About: NYSE:ALB -3.7%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Melissa Anderson has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective January 11, 2021.

Melissa Anderson, Albemarle Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Anderson joins Albemarle from Duke Energy, an American electric power holding company based in North Carolina, where she served as Executive Vice President, Administration and Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior to this, she held the role of Senior Vice President, Human Resources, for Domtar Corporation in South Carolina. Her previous experience also includes 17 years with IBM in progressive Human Resources leadership roles.

"Melissa's strong experience in executing global human capital strategies that transform organizations will serve Albemarle well as we continue to build an agile workforce with world-class capabilities to drive long-term value for all Albemarle stakeholders," said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO.

Anderson earned a master's degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University and a bachelor's degree in industrial relations from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She serves on the board of Vulcan Materials, a publicly traded aggregates business, and as Chair of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world's largest HR professional association. She is also a member of the advisory board for the Center for Executive Succession at the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-new-human-resources-leadership-301205544.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation


