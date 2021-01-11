Boyd Gaming Awards More Than $145,000 to Charities Nationwide in 2020 'Wreaths of Hope' Competition

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that it awarded more than $145,000 to non-profit organizations across the country in the Company's annual holiday competition, "Wreaths of Hope."

More than 135 non-profit organizations participated in the 2020 competition, decorating wreaths that were displayed online and at Boyd Gaming properties nationwide. A total of 18 Boyd Gaming destinations participated in Wreaths of Hope in Nevada, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Pennsylvania. Winners were decided directly by Boyd Gaming customers, who were invited to vote for their favorite charities online and in-person at select participating properties.

Since launching Trees of Hope in 2007 in Louisiana, Boyd Gaming has awarded more than $850,000 to hundreds of non-profit organizations in the annual competition. The $145,000 national prize pool awarded in 2020 represented the largest prize pool in the history of the competition.

The first-place winners of the 2020 Wreaths of Hope competition are as follows:

Nevada

Aliante: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas

The Orleans: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation

Gold Coast: Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation

Suncoast: SafeNest

Cannery: Disabled American Veterans

California: Children's Heart Foundation

Sam's Town: St. Jude's Ranch for Children

Illinois

Par-A-Dice: Neighborhood House

Kansas

Kansas Star: Disabled American Veterans

Louisiana

Amelia Belle: Chez Hope

Delta Downs: Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana

Evangeline Downs: Opelousas Area Cerebral Palsy Clinic

Sam's Town Shreveport: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana

Treasure Chest: Metropolitan Center for Women and Children

Mississippi

IP Casino Resort Spa: Humane Society of South Mississippi

Sam's Town Tunica: American Cancer Society

Missouri

Ameristar Kansas City: To be announced on January 20.

Pennsylvania

Valley Forge: Brandywine Valley SPCA

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's commitment to its communities, visit www.boydgaming.com/about-boyd-gaming/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

