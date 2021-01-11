  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

DocuSign Bolsters Balance Sheet with Revolving Credit Facility

January 11, 2021 | About: NAS:DOCU -1.46%

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced the closing of a new $500 million, five year senior secured revolving credit facility. The facility will be undrawn at closing and carries an accordion feature allowing for an additional $250 million of capacity, subject to customary terms and conditions.

DocuSign, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/DocuSign, Inc.)

"This transaction provides us with more flexibility on our balance sheet to deliver on our growth agenda. We are taking advantage of the favorable market environment to optimize our capital structure and strengthen our balance sheet," remarked Cynthia Gaylor, Chief Financial Officer of DocuSign.

DocuSign also separately announced today the launch of a private offering of senior convertible notes.

Investor Relations:
Annie Leschin
VP Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Adrian Wainwright
Head of Communications
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-bolsters-balance-sheet-with-revolving-credit-facility-301205631.html

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)