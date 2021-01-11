  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) COO and EVP Stephen C Mecke Sold $1.5 million of Shares

January 11, 2021 | About: STAG -0.07%

COO and EVP of Stag Industrial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen C Mecke (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of STAG on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $29.9 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Stag Industrial Inc is an industrial real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial buildings throughout the United States. Stag Industrial Inc has a market cap of $4.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.360000 with a P/E ratio of 37.49 and P/S ratio of 9.48. The dividend yield of Stag Industrial Inc stocks is 4.74%. Stag Industrial Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Stag Industrial Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, CEO and President Benjamin S Butcher sold 39,669 shares of STAG stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $30.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO and EVP Stephen C Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $29.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of STAG, click here

.

