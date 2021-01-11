Inogen Inc (INGN) EVP, Engineering Brenton Taylor Sold $514,714 of Shares

EVP, Engineering of Inogen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brenton Taylor (insider trades) sold 11,017 shares of INGN on 01/08/2021 at an average price of $46.72 a share. The total sale was $514,714.

Inogen Inc is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Inogen Inc has a market cap of $1.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.030000 with and P/S ratio of 3.37. Inogen Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Inogen Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, Finance, & CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of INGN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $40.16. The price of the stock has increased by 19.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Engineering Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of INGN stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $46.72. The price of the stock has increased by 2.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INGN, click here