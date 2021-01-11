ZTO Express held 2020 Year-end Network Partner Convention

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 12, 2021 local time, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO; HKEX: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, held its 2020 year-end network partner convention in Qingpu, Shanghai, where ZTO's headquarter is located.

The participating management of the Company reviewed and summarized the achievements in 2020. Over the past year, even though the global economy was hit by the epidemic and the competition in the industry has intensified, the Company still stood together with nearly 30,000 network partners to continuously promote diversified outlet empowerment measures, which maintained the stability of the network. ZTO rounded off this year with the parcel volume growing faster than the industry, the steadily increased market share, and the continuously excellent service quality and customer satisfaction. Throughout 2020, the Company delivered 17 billion parcels, a year-over-year growth of 40.3%, further expanded its market share, and ranked first in terms of parcel volume among the peers.

In 2021, ZTO will stay committed to the mission and empower the whole network to ensure the orderly establishment of the ecosystem, the further expansion of the market share, the steady growth of the network's overall profitability, the security of pickup-delivery, operation and information across the whole network, and the leading position of the service quality in the industry to accelerate the development in the changing situations.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "going forward", "ought to", "may", "seek", "intend", "plan", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "aim", "aspire", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook" and similar statements. ZTO Express may make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ZTO Express's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO Express's filings with the SEC and HKEX. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and ZTO Express undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zto-express-held-2020-year-end-network-partner-convention-301205816.html

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.