Callaway Golf Announces New Apex Irons And Hybrids

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), an industry leader in golf equipment and innovation, announced its new family of Apex Irons and Apex Hybrids. These irons provide exceptional forged performance and A.I.-designed ball speed technologies for a wide range of players. And the hybrids feature new Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades for fast ball speeds in versatile, high performance offerings.

Apex 21, Apex Pro 21, and Apex DCB Irons

Apex is widely recognized for establishing the forged distance category, and the Apex 21 Irons deliver an exceptional level of performance and craftsmanship. They're the first forged Apex irons with an A.I-designed Flash Face Cup, for high ball speeds and increased spin robustness across the face. Increased forgiveness comes from a massive Tungsten Energy Core, while the 100% forged body and proprietary urethane microspheres deliver remarkable sound and feel at impact. Callaway has also enhanced the shaping for even better turf interaction.

In the players category, new Apex Pro 21 Irons promote Tour distance and performance for scratch or single-digit handicap golfers. They also utilize an A.I.-designed Flash Face in each iron for high COR's and fast ball speeds, along with extremely soft feel from an all-new forged 1025 hollow body construction and urethane microspheres. There are up to 90 grams of tungsten in the longer irons, the most ever for any Apex model, to improve launch characteristics while simultaneously improving forgiveness.

In the game-improvement category, new Apex DCB Irons extend the forged Apex offering to a wider group of golfers than ever before. They combine the look, feel and performance of a forged players club with the forgiveness of a deep cavity back. The deep cavity back design and enhanced sole width promote easy launch and solid turf interaction out of a variety of lies. The irons are engineered with an A.I.-designed Flash Face Cup, up to 50 grams of tungsten per iron for outstanding launch and forgiveness on off-center hits, and forged feel.

All of these Apex Irons will be available for online pre-order on January 26, and at retail on February 11, at a price of $1,480 for a standard 8-piece steel set ($185 per individual steel iron), and $1,600 for a standard 8-piece graphite set ($200 per individual graphite iron). Combo sets are also available.

Apex 21 and Apex Pro 21 Hybrids

The Apex 21 Hybrids are suited to help a wide range of players. They feature new Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades designed to increase vertical stiffness near the sole of the club, promoting more speed low on the face where players often mishit their hybrids. The blades allow the Face Cup to flex on the crown to create better spin rate consistency, and the bars are spread to enhance torsional stiffness, to provide more forgiveness across the face.

Every model and every face in the Apex Hybrids are uniquely designed using advanced A.I. This proven ball speed technology puts an even greater emphasis on center and off-center ball speeds. To create high launch and forgiveness. Callaway has implemented a massive amount of tungsten, and the adjustable hosel helps to optimize loft, trajectory and control.

Apex Pro Hybrids also incorporate Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades and an A.I-designed Flash Face. The Forged 455 steel provides strength and flexibility, while the iron-like design and fixed hosel create a look at address that highly skilled players prefer.

These new hybrids will all be available for online pre-order on January 26, and at retail on February 11, at a price of $269.99 each.

The Apex Family

"Apex is synonymous with legendary performance and we've created a truly special offering with our new 2021 lineup," said Callaway Sr. VP of R&D, Dr. Alan Hocknell. "Now we've implemented A.I.-designed ball speeds, enhanced launch characteristics, and reliable forgiveness to advance this iconic name. There's nothing like our best, and that's Apex."

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com , www.odysseygolf.com , www.ogio.com , www.travismathew.com , and www.jack-wolfskin.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jeff Newton

Callaway Golf Company

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callaway-golf-announces-new-apex-irons-and-hybrids-301205740.html

SOURCE Callaway Golf