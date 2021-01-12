Alfa Laval acquires unique technology to strengthen its position in sustainable beer production

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has acquired Sandymount, a US-based beverage technology companywith a unique and patented membrane technology to concentrate beer. The technology in combination with Alfa Laval's extensive product range, will open up interesting business opportunities for the company, and enable a more sustainable beer-delivery supply chain. The signing and closing date was December 31.

Sandymount's patented membrane technology, Revos™, in combination with Alfa Laval's extensive product range for beer production, will enable beer producers to deliver high quality beer in concentrated form. The solution addresses the transportation inefficiencies in beer supply where beer remains one of the few water-laden products distributed as a `mostly water' from producer to consumer.

"This new technology is a valuable complement to Alfa Laval's portfolio of brewery solutions which will enable us to deliver processes for high-quality concentrated beer," says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division. "Innovative and validated solutions like this will improve our customers' supply chains and thereby have a positive impact on both their bottom line and the environment."

Ronan McGovern, Founder of Sandymount comments, "The Revos technology has been verified and validated by major breweries and I am excited to see it become part of Alfa Laval and leverage the organisation's experience and global footprint in solution delivery."

The newly acquired company, with its founder and employees, will be integrated into the Business unit Food Systems in the Food & Water Division.

Did you know that… according to the Global Beer Market Report 2020, the beer market is forecast to reach appr. 710 billion USD (in retail prices), thus increasing at a CAGR of 3.7 percent annually for the period 2020-2025?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46-46-36-65-10

Mobile: +46-730-46-30-90

Eva Schiller

PR Manager

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46-46-36-71-01

Mobile: +46-709-38-71-01

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-acquires-unique-technology-to-strengthen-its-position-in-sustainable-beer-production,c3266608

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-acquires-unique-technology-to-strengthen-its-position-in-sustainable-beer-production-301205990.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval