Epson Launches New OmniLink POS Receipt Printer Designed to Bring Reliability, Efficiency and Convenience for Safe Shopping, Dining, Online Ordering, and Pickup

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at NRF 2021: Retail's Big Show, Epson America, Inc., a supplier of industry-leading Point of Sale (POS) solutions, is revolutionizing the POS industry once again with the introduction of the OmniLink® TM-m50 POS thermal receipt printer, the latest addition to Epson's growing family of intelligent OmniLink POS printers. With the continued rise in mobile and online ordering across hospitality and retail industries, merchants require solutions that enable quick, efficient, safe, and reliable transactions. Epson's new, versatile, 3-inch compact OmniLink TM-m50 POS thermal receipt printer meets those demands with functionality and flexibility that help retailers and restaurants deliver world-class dining and shopping experiences now and into the future.

With a continued emphasis on social distancing, buying online for in-store or curbside pickup will likely trend for the foreseeable future. This migration to online business requires reliable and flexible POS solutions to enable customers to pay for their items quickly and leave. With some of the most advanced features available today, Epson's new OmniLink TM-m50 POS thermal receipt printer was designed to accommodate these demands and is an ideal solution for customer-facing businesses of all sizes, ranging from small specialty shops, delis, bars, and fine dining to hotels, retail and restaurant chains and large department stores.

"True to our strong history of innovation and commitment to address the latest market trends and demands, we are continually evolving our POS product solutions," said Aileen Maldonado, product manager, Business Systems, Epson America Inc. "Customers want efficiency, and they want to order online, so merchants must adapt by using the best solutions to accommodate them. The new OmniLink TM-m50 expands on the capabilities of the existing mPOS product line, keeping the compact sleek modern industrial design while increasing print speeds, reliability and expanding connectivity for traditional PC-POS systems. This is critical for today's merchants who need their receipt printer to meet the rigorous demands of high-volume transactions."

The OmniLink TM-m50 combines the sleek and compact design of Epson's mPOS receipt printer line with the intelligent features found in OmniLink receipt printers, giving merchants the best of both solutions. The 3-inch printer features a modular casing that allows easy switching from a top-load to front-load configuration, addressing issues such as space restrictions, environmental roadblocks and peripheral specifications.

A rich feature set helps merchants best serve their customers, whether they buy online to pick up in the store, use curbside pickup or order for home delivery. Providing great flexibility, the OmniLink TM-m50 can be dynamically shared by tablets, smartphones and PC-POS or cloud POS systems. With multi-interface connectivity options to help future-proof growing businesses, the printer includes built-in Ethernet and USB, Serial, Bluetooth®, and wireless options. Key functions such as online ordering and remote printing are supported through Epson's Server Direct Print technology. Merchants also benefit from access to the latest cloud applications via OmniLink Merchant Services, giving them more options to support their business needs.

This printer also enables transactions anywhere in the store or restaurant with iBeacon and NFC connectivity. Epson's beacon support1 helps mobile devices identify the nearest printer, making it ideal for POS environments where multiple users are sending data to a central printer to produce receipts, and NFC2 support makes it easy to pair tablets, smartphones and other mobile devices. With a printhead life of 200 km3 and auto cutter life of 2.2 million cuts,3 customers benefit from remarkable printer reliability. Ideal for busy retail and hospitality environments, the printers can quickly print receipts at up to 350 mm/sec. In addition, innovative paper-saving technology enables environmentally conscientious merchants to reduce paper usage by up to 49 percent.4

The new OmniLink TM-m50 includes new features which can charge smart devices, including tablets and smartphones, offers data communication between the printer and a tablet using a single cable5 (cable not included), and provides network connectivity from the printer to select tablets through USB-Network-Tethering,6 addressing merchants' need for reliable wired networks. These features are ideal for high-volume merchants who want to prevent disruption from their POS system going offline, possibly resulting in poor customer experiences and lost revenue.

Availability

The OmniLink TM-m50 POS thermal receipt printers will be available from Epson authorized channel partners by the end of January 2021. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/m50.

About Epson

1 Requires the use of a beacon dongle connected to TM-m50 printer via the USB-A port. Supports only Apple® iBeacon™ compliant format. The Epson-approved dongle is Laird model BT820.

2 NFC tag requires use of a device that includes NFC reader, and may require additional software.

3 Rated printhead and cutter lives are only estimates based on normal use of the printer with the following media only, with printer operated at room temperature and normal humidity: Model KT55FA: Papierfabrik August Koehler SE; Model PD160R: Oji Imaging Media Co., Ltd.; Model TF50KS-Y: NIPPON Paper Industries Co., Ltd. Epson's statements about reliability levels are not warranties of the media or Epson's printers, and the only warranties for printers are the limited warranty statements for each printer. See www.epson.com/testedmedia for more information on Tested Media.

4 Paper savings depend on the text and graphics printed on the receipt.

5 Feature available for iOS® devices and Android™ devices running Android 10 or later.

6 Only works with iOS devices.

