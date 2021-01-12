Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on February 2, 2021

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Lane Incorporated ( HLNE) is scheduled to release financial results for its third fiscal quarter before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.



Hamilton Lane will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET on February 2 to discuss the results for the quarter. To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, attendees may pre-register by clicking here and using the conference ID 9466747. After registration, attendees will receive an email with dial-in details.

Anyone experiencing trouble accessing the call in this manner on the day of the event may dial (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 for assistance. For access to the live event and slide presentation via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane’s Investor Relations website by clicking here prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year, and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Hamilton Lane Investor Relations website.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane ( HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs more than 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $547 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $73 billion in discretionary assets and over $474 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

