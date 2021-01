Roxgold Produces 133,940 Ounces Exceeding 2020 Production Guidance and Provides Outlook For 2021

Operations











Preliminary 2020 gold production of 133,940 ounces exceeded the Company’s annual consolidated production guidance of between 120,000 and 130,000 ounces







Achieved record annual plant throughput of 512,276 tonnes, exceeding nameplate capacity by 27%







Reported preliminary gold production of 35,191 ounces in Q4 2020







Mined a record 149,347 tonnes in Q4 2020







Continued management and mitigation of COVID-19 to minimize impacts on operations with reduced personnel due to travel restrictions and protection protocols







Financial











Sold 135,310 ounces of gold for annual gold revenues totalling approximately $240 million







Generated strong free cashflow (before growth spend) 1 of over $47 million increasing our cash balance from $41.8 million to approximately $61.7 million 2 as of December 31, 2020







Strong balance sheet with a net cash position of over $26 million as of December 31, 2020 (cash balance of approximately $61.7 million2 and long-term debt face value balance of $35.6 million2)







Growth











Received Exploitation (mining) permit and Environmental approvals from the government of Côte d’Ivoire to develop and operate the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”)







Expanded Séguéla Project with discovery of the Koula deposit and an updated Mineral Resource estimate outlining total indicated mineral resources of 1,044,000 ounces of gold at 2.5 grams per tonne (“g/t”) and inferred mineral resources of 370,000 ounces at 4.8 g/t







Initiated early works at Séguéla to enable a rapid ramp up to full construction later this year following completion of the Feasibility Study which is anticipated for completion in the second quarter of this year







Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at Yaramoko increased 4% to 857,000 oz Au, increasing the mineral endowment of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources plus cumulative production to date at Yaramoko to 1.4 million ounces







Tested additional mineralization corridors at Boussoura, in southern Burkina Faso, identifying over 9 mineralized vein sets over 4 vein corridors with high grade results such as 4.8m at 26.9g/t Au from BSR-20-RD-FFR-040 and 9m at 10.7g/t Au from BSR-20-RC-FFR-063



















Q1 2020















Q2 2020















Q3 2020















Q4 2020















2020







Ore mined







134,472







112,523







109,767







149,347







506,109







Ore processed (tonnes)







125,879







127,309







131,029







128,059







512,276







Ore processed (tpd)







1,383







1,399







1,424







1,392







1,400







Head grade (g/t)







8.7







8.2







7.7







9.3







8.5







Recovery (%)







97.9







98.0







98.2







98.2







98.1







Gold ounces produced







32,380







32,812







33,557







35,191







133,940







Gold ounces sold







30,126







36,279







30,401







38,504







135,310







Gold sales ($000s)







$48,045







$62,107







$57,379







$72,158







$239,689







Average realized selling price (per ounce)







$1,595







$1,712







$1,887







$1,874







$1,771

















2021







Production (oz)







120,000 – 130,000







Cash operating cost ($/oz produced)3







$580 – $640







All-in sustaining cost ($/oz sold)3







$895 – $975























Sustaining capital spend (included in AISC)







$25 - $30 million







Non-sustaining capital spend







$5 - $10 million







Growth spend (includes exploration and Séguéla study spend)







$15 - $20 million









Event







Timing







Ongoing infill, expansion and satellite target drilling program at Séguéla







Q1 2021







Drilling results from Boussoura







Q1 2021







Underground drilling program in 55 Zone at Yaramoko Mine Complex







Q1 2021







Feasibility Study for Séguéla







Q2 2021







Séguéla construction decision







H1 2021







Initial resource at Boussoura







H2 2021







Commissioning of Séguéla Gold Project







2022













This is a non-IFRS Financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. Free cashflow (before growth spend) is defined as cashflow from operating activities less cashflow from investing activities excluding growth expenditure (i.e. exploration expenditures).









Unaudited.









The production and AISC forecast are based on the mine plan that supports the Yaramoko Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Statement as at June 30, 2020 released on November 10, 2020.









The Company provides some non-IFRS measures as supplementary information that management believes may be useful to investors to explain the Company's financial results. Please refer to note 16 "Non-IFRS financial performance measures" of the Company's MD&A dated November 10, 2020, available on the Company's website at [url="]www.roxgold.com[/url] or on SEDAR at [url="]www.sedar.com[/url] for reconciliation of these measures.







Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) ( TSX:ROXG ) (OTCQX:ROGFF) is pleased to announce its preliminary production results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. The Company also announces its 2021 production and operating guidance for the Yaramoko Mine Complex, located in western Burkina Faso. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.“Roxgold continued its long track record of outperformance, navigating an extraordinary year to deliver on our production guidance and strengthening our balance sheet by generating strong free cash flow whilst delivering significant value accretion through the advancement of the Séguéla project, the Boussoura discovery and increasing the Reserves at Yaramoko by 8%,” commented John Dorward, President and CEO. “The Yaramoko Mine Complex produced 133,940 ounces in the year, on the back of a strong fourth quarter, as we continue to manage and mitigate the operational challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring a safe and secure working environment for our employees, contractors and local communities.“Yaramoko continues to be the cashflow engine for this company, generating strong free cashflow (before growth expenditures) of over $47 million in 2020, which has enabled us to strengthen our balance sheet to finish the year with a cash balance of approximately $61.7 million. Since starting production in 2016, Yaramoko has produced over 610,000 ounces of gold and, as the recent resource update highlighted, continues to demonstrate its ability to replace production and maintain a long mine life.“Looking ahead, the pace of progress at Roxgold continues to accelerate, as we announced last month that we broke ground at the Séguéla Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, following receipt of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment and Exploitation permits. The goal of pouring first gold from Séguéla next year is within our reach with early works at Séguéla already initiated to enable a rapid ramp up to full construction following completion of the Feasibility Study in the second quarter of this year. We currently have four drills turning at Séguéla and are eager to share with the market the results of the program which has been focusing on extension and infill drilling at Koula and the continued scout testing of the extensive portfolio of targets within our land package.”In 2020, the Yaramoko Mine Complex produced 133,940 ounces, based on processing a record 512,276 tonnes at an average head grade of 8.5 g/t and mill recoveries of 98.1%. The processing plant availability was 96.3% over the year and averaged a throughput rate of 1,400 tonnes per day exceeding nameplate capacity by approximately 27%. Mining activities totalled 506,109 tonnes of ore mined at an average mined grade 8.3 g/t. Mining rates increased in Q4 2020 as operations were able to mitigate COVID-19 protection protocol impacts.On a quarterly basis, the Yaramoko Mine Complex produced 35,191 ounces, based on processing 128,059 tonnes at an average head grade of 9.3 g/t and mill recoveries of 98.2%. The processing plant reported availability of 94.8% in the quarter, averaging a throughput rate of 1,392 tpd. Mining activities increased with a quarterly record of 149,347 tonnes of ore mined, at an average grade of 7.9 g/t, with the 55 Zone accounting for 63% of mined ore and 37% coming from Bagassi South. High levels of mine productivity in the quarter are due to increased levels of stope availability at Zone 55 and Bagassi South, following the completion of development activities at Bagassi South.Roxgold reported annual gold sales of 135,310 ounces at record average realized gold prices of $1,771/oz. In Q4 2020, gold sales of 38,504 ounces were above production due to the timing of gold shipments at the end of the third quarter.Roxgold generated strong free cashflow (before growth spend)of over $47 millionincreasing our cash balance from $41.8 million to approximately $61.7 millionas of December 31, 2020. This enabled the Company to continue to strengthen its balance sheet ending the year with a net cash position of over $26 million. The company continues to have an additional US$20 million as a revolving credit facility that remains unutilised at the end of the year.Roxgold anticipates the Yaramoko Mine Complex will produce between 120,000 and 130,000 ounces in 2021 with cash operating costsof $580–640/oz and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”)of $895–975/oz. Sustaining capital is expected to decline this year compared to 2020 due to the completion of decline development at Bagassi South, allowing the operation to focus on stoping operations. The higher gold price increased the impact of royalties by approximately $30/oz.The production and cost guidance assumes no material operational impacts due to COVID-19. A prolonged COVID-19 related delay or significant deterioration in operating conditions may have an impact on production and cost guidance.Roxgold is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 after market close in North America. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 8:00 am ET to discuss its financial results and business outlook.Listeners may access a live webcast of the conference call from the events section of the Company's website at [url="]www.roxgold.com[/url] or by dialing toll freewithin North America or +1 (825) 312-2266 from international locations. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.An online archive of the webcast will be available by accessing the Company's website at [url="]www.roxgold.com[/url]. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks after the call by dialing toll free 1 (800) 585-8367 within North American or +1 (416) 621-4642 from international locations and entering passcode: 638 3668.Paul Criddle, FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer for Roxgold Inc., a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Mine Complex located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.

