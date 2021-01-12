  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
BriaCell Announces Presentation at the 2021 Keystone Symposia Conference: Emerging Cell Therapies

January 12, 2021 | About: BCTXF -11.75%
  • Clinical and pathological data from clinical trial of the Bria-IMT™ regimen alone or in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer will be presented at the Keystone Symposia, Jan. 25-27, 2021

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (BCTXF),a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the Company will present a poster at the 2021 Keystone Symposia, “Emerging Cell Therapies: Realizing the Vision of NextGen Cell Therapeutics,” a virtual scientific conference which is being held Jan. 25-27, 2021.

BriaCell will deliver a presentation with poster highlighting the clinical and pathological findings of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, a novel immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, as monotherapy (i.e. the Bria-IMT™ regimen alone) and a Phase I/IIa clinical study of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.), and more recently, Incyte’s INCMGA00012 (under corporate collaboration with Incyte Corporation).

The details of the presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Personalized off-the-shelf whole cell immunotherapy for cancer

Date and Time: January 25, 2021 10:00 AM ET - January 27, 2021 8:00 PM ET

A copy of the poster will be posted at the following: https://briacell.com/novel-technology/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation (also known as "forward-looking statements") which are subject to known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, BriaCell’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such forward-looking statements reflect BriaCell's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what BriaCell believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
Phone: 1-888-485-6340

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.:
Farrah Dean
Manager, Corporate Development
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-888-485-6340

