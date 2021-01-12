XPO Logistics Announces Senior Leadership for Logistics Segment Spin-Off

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced the senior leadership team for the intended spin-off of the company’s logistics segment. The following XPO executives will transition to their respective roles, subject to completion of the planned transaction:



Malcolm Wilson, currently chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, will become CEO of the new company’s global business. Wilson has three decades of executive experience managing multinational supply chain operations. Under his leadership, XPO’s European logistics business has achieved unprecedented growth and efficiencies. Wilson joined XPO in 2015 through the company’s acquisition of industry leader Norbert Dentressangle, where he was head of the logistics division and a member of the executive board. He grew the logistics division to global scale as Norbert Dentressangle’s largest revenue-producing unit.



Richard Cawston is XPO’s president, supply chain logistics – Europe, and will continue in this role with the new company. Cawston joined XPO through the Norbert Dentressangle acquisition in 2015. He initially served as managing director of XPO’s logistics operations in the UK and Ireland before assuming leadership of the broader European logistics network. His 20-year career includes deep expertise in the e-commerce sector, where XPO is the European logistics leader in outsourced fulfillment.



Ashfaque Chowdhury is XPO’s president, supply chain logistics ­­– Americas and Asia Pacific, and will continue in this role with the new company. Chowdhury had 20 years of senior experience with New Breed Logistics when he joined XPO in 2014, initially serving as chief information officer for the logistics segment. As head of North America, Latin America and Asia, he has transformed logistics into a data-driven business and leads the implementation of cutting-edge supply chain solutions for some of the world’s largest companies.

As previously announced, XPO expects to complete the spin-off in the second half of 2021, creating a separate, publicly traded logistics company. Its board of directors will be chaired by Brad Jacobs, who will continue to serve as chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics.

Jacobs said, “Malcolm, Richard and Ashfaque are highly innovative leaders who are recognized as best-in-class by blue-chip customers. This team has worked together for years, and is ideally suited to unlock the growth opportunities in the standalone company. They have a long track record of creating sustainable value in the business through sophisticated operations, including advanced automation and digital warehouse management.”

Post-separation, the new company will be the second largest contract logistics provider in the world, with a value proposition that includes cutting-edge technology, leading capabilities in e-commerce, food and beverage, consumer electronics, industrial and reverse logistics, and the XPO Direct shared distribution network. XPO’s logistics segment currently has approximately 212 million square feet (20 million square meters) of space at 890 locations worldwide.

