VIAVI Recognizes Two Velocity Partners with 2020 Pinnacle Award

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced two Velocity Partner Program Pinnacle Award winners for 2020: Tokyo Denki Sangyo (TDS) in Japan and Butler Technologies in Ireland. The Pinnacle Award recognizes the highest performing channel partner or partners as measured by recent financial performance.

Tokyo Denki Sangyo Co. Ltd (TDS)

Tokyo Denki Sangyo Co. Ltd (TDS), a VIAVI Velocity Elite Partner, distributes industrial machinery and equipment in the fields of measurement, control, analytical instruments, IT communication networks, and package software development. Founded in 1946, TDS is headquartered in Shibuya-ku, Japan, and has 16 branches and 200 engineers deployed across the country to support customers' needs. TDS aims to contribute to society through their ability to implement measurement, control and information technology. TDS's history with VIAVI began in 1997, and the partnership focuses on providing VIAVI cable TV (CATV) and optical products and solutions. Together with VIAVI, they have conducted many training workshops for customers as well as participated in industry events such as the annual Japan Cable Show, resulting in brand awareness, leads creation, sales opportunities and sales wins in Japan.

"Thank you very much for giving us such a wonderful award," said Isao Tamada, President of TDS. "We became an agent for Wavetek in 1997 and have continued to provide CATV products and optical products to this day. It was difficult to sell products in Japan because of the specifications unique to Japan that are not found in other countries. We are very grateful to the VIAVI team in Japan and VIAVI engineers for their product development support so that we can distribute VIAVI products and solutions in the Japanese market. In the future, we would like to continue to expand the market for VIAVI CATV, optical and 5G products and solutions."

"We congratulate Tokyo Denki Sangyo for their trailblazing performance which is a cumulation of five years of continuous year-over-year growth," said Barry Johnson, Vice President of Global Channels, VIAVI. "Their dedication and tenacity has enabled close working relationships with VIAVI and customers alike, to be able to overcome multiple challenges of adapting our solutions to unique Japanese specifications and requirements, and winning over the MSOs to adopt our instruments and system solutions through the various technology evolutions."

Butler Technologies

Butler Technologies, a Velocity Elite Partner headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a back-to-back winner of the Pinnacle Award. Butler is a technology solutions provider whose business ethos of working in a collaborative partnership with customers has consistently delivered positive results for their customers' business. As a result of these successes, Butler has grown and established offices in the U.K. and U.S. to serve key customers across multiple regions. Butler's divisions serve multiple technologies including: Data Center, Enterprise, Cloud Providers, Manufacturing, R & D, Broadcast & Telecommunications, Utilities, and Medical & Life Sciences.

"We are honoured to receive the Pinnacle Award for the second year in a row from our valued partner VIAVI Solutions," said Aaron Joyce, Divisional Director, Communications and Instrumentation Networks, Butler Technologies. "This award is welcome recognition of the hard work and dedication of the entire Butler team. For more than 22 years, our companies have worked as true partners providing world-class solutions and support to our customers, helping them deliver, maintain, and optimise their networks and the services deployed over them."

"Congratulations to Butler Technologies for their outstanding achievements in 2020," said Barry Johnson. "Butler has once again proven themselves an invaluable partner to VIAVI particularly in the Hyperscale Datacenter vertical market. Butler has been a partner with VIAVI and a consistent performer for over 20 years and we anticipate many more highly successful years in the future as the market continues to grow and evolve."

VIAVI Velocity Partner Program Pinnacle Award

The VIAVI Velocity Partner Program Pinnacle Award is a key benefit of the Velocity Partner Program, which has been recognized in the CRN® Partner Program Guide for the past several years. The Velocity program empowers a global network of channel partners and distributors with incentives, promotions and tools to grow business amid industry migration to cloud, virtualization and software-defined networking.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-recognizes-two-velocity-partners-with-2020-pinnacle-award-301206009.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions