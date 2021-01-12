Atos to acquire In Fidem to reinforce its cybersecurity position in the North American market

PARIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Atostoday announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire In Fidem, a Canada-based specialized cybersecurity consulting firm. This acquisition will reinforce Atos' position as the #3 worldwide cybersecurity services leader1 and in particular enhance its North America cybersecurity services capabilities by bringing experienced consultants to the Atos team.

Consistent with its targeted acquisition strategy, the operation will expand Atos' client portfolio and established expertise in cybersecurity services in Canada. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Montréal with offices in Québec City and Ottawa, In Fidem has expertise in cloud security, digital identity, risk management, security operations, digital forensics and cyber breach response. It is a leading player in the Canadian market and has a proven track-record of successfully addressing large private and public organizations' digital security challenges. In Fidem will bring its network of more than 100 highly skilled specialists to the Atos cybersecurity team.

"This acquisition reinforces our position in a fast-growing cybersecurity market and is a key addition to our current cybersecurity business in North America. In Fidem's strong long-standing client relationships will bring added value to our teams. We're excited to unite our expertise with that of In Fidem and see many synergies between our teams and business approach," said Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos.

"This strategic move will enable our customers to benefit from Atos' extensive expertise, global presence and its leading rankings in Managed Security Services. We're convinced that the combined capabilities of our portfolio and expertise with that of Atos' will bring added value to our clients. We look forward to the next steps in our journey together," said Matthieu Chouinard, CEO of In Fidem.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in Q1 2021.

