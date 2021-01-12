Spin Master Goes Full Throttle with the Launch of the Supercrossâ„¢ Toy Line

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, reveals a new line of Supercross™ toys commencing a multi-year licensing agreement with Feld Entertainment, Inc. (www.feldentertainment.com) as the new global master toy licensee for the premier off-road motorcycle racing series. Infused with Spin Master innovation, the first wave of Supercross toys delivers reimagined play experiences and heightened authenticity for kids, collectors and fans of the brand.

Supercross 1:24 Diecast Bike with Rider

Recreate the action of live Supercross races with these authentic race bikes and riders complete with real bike manufacturer and athlete details. Kids can grip the innovative, articulated race ring on the back of the rider to maneuver the bike allowing for epic stunt recreation, wheelies, tail whips, jumps and turns just like the maneuvers seen at the live events. Featuring realistic details, graphics and metal die-cast motors and forks, the Supercross 1:24 Diecast Bikes with Riders look just like the pros. Each 1:24 scale bike also comes with a unique collector poster of the featured rider.

Age: 4+ , MSRP: $3.99





The all-new official 1:10 Scale Supercross Collectors Bikes are authentic racing replicas of the top pro rider's bikes. Featuring highly detailed sculpts, realistic graphics, working rear suspension and metal diecast motors, the 1:10 scale dirt bikes deliver action and excitement. Collect all of the 1:10 scale motorcycles including replicas of Justin Brayton , Ricky Carmichael and Justin Hill's bikes complete with a display stand to show off the bike in style.

Age: 4+, MSRP: $12.99

"We're starting off the new year with the first ever Supercross toy line, recreating the adrenaline and excitement of the popular live events at home, introducing play opportunities never before seen in Supercross license history," said Adam Hyman, Spin Master's Vice President of Marketing. "The line delivers a new way for fans to engage with Supercross bikes and their esteemed riders – and this is just the beginning with further product innovation and new price points in the pipeline for Fall 2021."

One of the most exciting brands in motorcycle racing, Supercross, attracts top professional athletes from around the globe, chasing their dreams in the most prestigious stadiums to become the Supercross World Champion. The new toys will entertain and inspire children through every day play, providing fans with more ways to interact with Supercross beyond the live event.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and 10 other television series, which are distributed in more than 160 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 25 million monthly active users. With over 1,800 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, Jurassic World Live Tour and DreamWorks Trolls The Experience. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

