Bed Bath & Beyond Transforms Marketing With Appointment Of New Leaders And Award-Winning Agency Partners

UNION, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) has appointed two new strategic marketing leaders - Kristi Argyilan as Senior Vice President (SVP), Brand Innovation and Jim Reath as SVP, Marketing. Ms. Argyilan and Mr. Reath will report to Cindy Davis, Bed Bath & Beyond's Chief Brand Officer (CBO), and President of Decorist.

Ms. Argyilan will be responsible for driving marketing innovation, including the expansion of the Company's customer insights capability, the introduction of a new enterprise-wide loyalty program, as well as the development of new strategic partnerships and services that extend the Company's authority in its core markets.

Mr. Reath will be responsible for the launch of new customer value propositions for each of the Company's core retail banners in 2021. He will oversee marketing strategy, marketing deployment across all channels and marketing operations for Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and Harmon Health and Beauty Stores, in addition to launching a portfolio of new owned brands starting Spring 2021.

Cindy Davis said, "Our portfolio of brands is uniquely positioned to serve customers across the magic moments in their lives, and we will deepen our connection by taking a customer-inspired approach to build on our authority in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Kristi and Jim bring deep expertise building brands, businesses and long-lasting customer relationships across the retail and consumer goods sectors, experience that will help us innovate and inspire our customers to unlock the magic in every room."

Kristi Argyilan joins the Company from Target, where she was President of its media company, ROUNDEL following an earlier role as SVP for Media, Guest Engagement and Measurement. Prior to this, Kristi held a number of strategic roles at MEDIABRANDS, including as President of MAGNA GLOBAL and Chief Transformation Officer at UM. She has also held executive positions at Arnold and Hill Holiday.

Kristi Argyilan said, "This business has a special role in the lives of millions of people across North America and I'm thrilled to join at such a transformational moment. There is enormous opportunity to establish new and innovative connections with customers and create strong and sustainable growth by reimagining loyalty across the enterprise."

Mr. Reath joins Bed Bath & Beyond from Macy's, where he was a senior marketer with responsibility for data-led, integrated omni-channel marketing to build affinity and loyalty for the brand across multiple customer segments. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President and Head of Retail for global advertising giant, BBDO, with responsibility for Lowe's Home Improvement, ToysRUs, BabiesRUs, and Foot Locker. He has also held executive positions at McKinney, Y&R, and Leo Burnett. Mr. Reath has developed multiple award-winning campaigns, including securing several Cannes Lions throughout his career.

Jim Reath said, "I'm delighted to join this iconic family of brands at such an important moment in its history. Home has never been more important to our lives, and I'm excited to accelerate the omni-always transformation in marketing to unlock the potential of the business and deepen its connection with customers across North America."

Company Strengthens Creative Team with New Multi-Award-Winning Agency Roster

Bed Bath & Beyond also announced the appointment of three multi-award-winning marketing and communication agencies as it continues to strengthen its creative team. The Company has appointed MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER as lead brand agency for Bed Bath & Beyond, and M Booth as agency of record for corporate and consumer PR. The agencies will be responsible for launching the Company's new customer value proposition, as it seeks to help customers Unlock the Magic in Every Room. We Are Social has also been appointed as the lead social media agency for buybuy BABY.

Cindy Davis said, "After a comprehensive review of the best and brightest in the industry, we're delighted to announce the appointment of these world-class, award-winning agencies to join our expanding team. The MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER, M Booth and We Are Social teams showed the passion, insights and creative flair that will inspire our digital-first customers in new ways, create excitement around our value proposition and increase relevance and connection with our brands."

Matt Hofherr, Founder/Chief Strategy Officer of MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER said, "The marketing team at Bed Bath & Beyond is top-notch. Everyone expects and demands the best — and that's exactly what we plan to deliver for them. The home has never played a more important role in consumer's lives. We can't wait to share the exciting things Bed Bath & Beyond is working on with consumers."

Dale Bornstein, CEO of M Booth said, "We're so excited to partner with the team behind such an iconic retailer and help them on their transformation journey. We're inspired by the brand's purpose to make it easy to feel at home, especially at a time when home is more important than ever and are ready to put the full resources of our firm behind reinvigorating the brand for years to come."

Benjamin Arnold, Managing Director of We Are Social said, "We are delighted to join the buybuy BABY family. The brand has big plans for 2021 and we're excited to be part of a team that really values social thinking and shares our belief in telling meaningful stories."

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

About MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER

MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER is a creative award-winning, strategically inspired, full-service agency based in San Francisco. Firmly believing that creativity is still any brand's greatest multiplier, we tell our people and our clients the same thing: Get Chased™. As a part of London-based VCCP, we form a challenger network for challenger brands. With over 1,000 employees in 8 locations covering the four corners of the world our challenger mindset helps brands get chased. http://mtzhf.com

About M Booth

M Booth runs on two words: Be Inspired. The agency is a culture-first firm that attracts the best people and the best brands to a workplace alive with courage, ideas, respect, and humanity. Known for award-winning integrated marketing programs that engage stakeholders through digital, social, earned media, and experiential channels, M Booth is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Next Fifteen Communications Group.

About We Are Social

We Are Social is a socially-led creative agency with over 850 people and offices in New York, Toronto, London, Paris, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney. We have a common purpose; to connect people and brands in meaningful ways. We work with many of the world's biggest brands, including adidas, Netflix, Samsung and Google. To learn more, visit www.wearesocial.com .

