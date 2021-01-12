Expanding The Bran With New Kellogg's Raisin BranÂ® Toasted Oats And Honey

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year just got sunnier with the latest addition to the Kellogg's Raisin Bran® line-up — new Kellogg's Raisin Bran® Toasted Oats and Honey. The new recipe features the Kellogg's Raisin Bran ingredients you know and love — hearty bran flakes and juicy raisins — now paired with crisp, whole-grain toasted oats and a touch of real honey.

For generations, Kellogg's Raisin Bran has provided delicious breakfast options that provide a good source of fiber. The addition of Kellogg's Raisin Bran Toasted Oats and Honey offers another tasty way to start your morning. With whole-grain oats in each spoonful, every serving is a good source of fiber, which helps support digestive health and is an important part of overall wellness.

"As a classic cereal staple, we're always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences to our dedicated Kellogg's Raisin Bran fans," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "Just like the original cereal, Kellogg's Raisin Bran Toasted Oats and Honey is a heart-healthy* option and makes for an irresistible flavor combination — combining our signature bran flakes and juicy raisins with whole-grain oats and a hint of honey." (*While many factors affect heart disease, diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of this disease.)

Kellogg's Raisin Bran Toasted Oats and Honey is available now at retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $2.99 for a 15.6-ounce box and $3.99 for a 22.1-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expanding-the-bran-with-new-kelloggs-raisin-bran-toasted-oats-and-honey-301206038.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company