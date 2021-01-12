Smith+Nephew partners with Movemedical to streamline inventory management and improve customer experience

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces the successful introduction of its new field sales operations and inventory automation solution in the US in partnership with Movemedical. The new platform is designed to deliver a more simplified and efficient way for field sales reps to manage their daily inventory operations - ultimately helping them better serve their surgeon customers.

Before the Movemedical solution was introduced, inventory management processes lacked the automation and transparency needed to align with healthcare facility requirements. This new solution will now enable better patient-matched logistics, helping Smith+Nephew deliver industry leading customer service. The sales force and operations teams will benefit from real-time data enabling smooth matching of customer requirements and product availability.

"The Movemedical solution will help ensure that the right product gets to the right customer – and the right patient – through the provision of clean and accurate data in real-time, empowering our teams to make faster and better decisions," said Skip Kiil, Global President of Orthopaedics at Smith+Nephew. "We were able to roll out the program to our entire US Orthopaedic sales force in just over one week, and in the middle of a very busy selling period. This underscores the platform's ease of integration and the execution of Movemedical's team."

"The Movemedical goal is always to partner with, and solve, our client's biggest challenges," said Bo Molozcnik, CEO of Movemedical. "The team at Smith+Nephew is progressive and innovative; they want to change the industry and we are lucky to be the technology partner that helps enable their ambition."

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,500+ employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.1 billion in 2019. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

About Movemedical

Movemedical is the world's leading software solution for enterprise medical device field inventory optimization and sales enablement. As the industry authority on integration and automation, Movemedical's comprehensive SaaS platform helps their partners with digital transformation of the inventory supply chain. This intelligent cloud platform has been successfully integrated into over 20 enterprise ERP instances and coordinated over 10 million surgeries worldwide. This unmatched experience, combined with its clean, modern, easy-to-use mobile and web interfaces, have all contributed to an industry-high 98% user adoption. By continually investing in forward-thinking technology and innovation, they inspire the industry to improve processes, reduce loss, increase visibility, and enable greater growth in the field. As a 10-year-old San Diego-based company operating in 47 counties worldwide, Movemedical is privately held, self-sustaining, and ready for the next global partnership opportunity. For more information about Movemedical, please visit www.movemedical.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Smith & Nephew plc