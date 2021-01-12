Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SSgA

Winchester, MA, based Investment company Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF, Civeo Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VNQ,

VNQ, Added Positions: VTI, IAGG, SPAB, SPTS, SPDW, MUB, BIL, DSI, VEU, VSS, SPSB, VXF, VWO, WOOD, PRFZ, IXUS, ESGE, DJP,

VTI, IAGG, SPAB, SPTS, SPDW, MUB, BIL, DSI, VEU, VSS, SPSB, VXF, VWO, WOOD, PRFZ, IXUS, ESGE, DJP, Reduced Positions: SPTM, SPSM, SPEM, GWX, AOA, AOR, MSFT,

SPTM, SPSM, SPEM, GWX, AOA, AOR, MSFT, Sold Out: VT, CVEO,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 375,549 shares, 29.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.15% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 751,054 shares, 13.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.73% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 905,637 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 739,393 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 336,799 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 133.15%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $198.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.6%. The holding were 375,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 48.09%. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,654 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 100.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Civeo Corp. The sale prices were between $7.4 and $16.79, with an estimated average price of $12.04.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 54.73%. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -16.64%. Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC still held 751,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 32.48%. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $35.54, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC still held 7,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.