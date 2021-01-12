Cypress Capital Group Buys Boeing Co, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Humana Inc, INVESCO EXCHANGE T

Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Cypress Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Humana Inc, INVESCO EXCHANGE T, eBay Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Group. As of 2020Q4, Cypress Capital Group owns 260 stocks with a total value of $650 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BA, ALK, GIS, AMP, VCSH, IAU, MAS, PDI, XLI, UL, VIA, KR, DVA, TSN, USB, KHC, MRNA, PRGO, RMD, UHS, HASI, CI, CERN, XLF, GE, LUMN, Added Positions: LMBS, LQD, RTX, QCOM, AZO, PAYX, UNH, NUE, IGSB, FMB, COST, SHW, XBI, DG, ZTS, MCD, WMT, XLK, FPE, ISTB, VIG, AMZN, LLY, SPGI, QQQ, JPM, CTXS, PAYC, IWM, NFLX, MUB, INTC, NVDA, ADBE, CRM, SLB, SBUX, IWR, FTCS, MTD, DPZ, ADP, HD, IDXX, KMB, MDT, ALXN, DIS, MRK, ABT, TMO, TGT, TAP, WAT, DUK, EXPD, BSCM, CL, KO, IEMG, AVY, AMGN, APD, UPS, PEP, PFE, PWR, GOOGL, FFIV, CSX, MCO, PKG, ALB, LNT, AEE, RHI, BAC, HPQ, GLD, BBY, HAS, SNA, GLW, SWK, TSLA, FAST, VMW, ANTM, TXN, EA, VFC,

XOM, FB, NKE, CLX, LRCX, MSFT, VRTX, CVX, T, ABC, IJH, FTNT, PG, DGX, LH, ABBV, PSX, JNJ, VNQ, BMY, TIP, LOW, BIIB, NEE, MNST, SDY, SYY, CME, CHRW, VZ, DVY, LW, A, VTR, GILD, AEP, VTI, BLK, D, CSCO, SPY, IBM, OTIS, PFG, CMI, PGR, COP, CHD, CAH, GWW, XEL, MO, AGG, INTU, IGF, ITOT, EPD, EW, ETN, MCK, MCHP, PFF, HYG, NVS, OMC, DEO, PNW, IQV, PYPL, HYS, CARR, VTIP, ISRG, ADM, BRK.B, CPB, CAG, ED, XRAY, EOG, GRMN, ITW, SYK, MMP, NTAP, PNC, PPG, BKNG, REGN, ROK, SO, LUV, Sold Out: HUM, BSCK, EBAY, UN, MBB, ABMD, EL, PEG, HSIC, NEM, SUI, IEFA, NAD, CTSO,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 236,065 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Visa Inc (V) - 96,746 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,604 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 333,962 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 45,341 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $55.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,193 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $179.69. The stock is now traded at around $201.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 55,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 58.47%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $69.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 52,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 53.50%. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 433.33%. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1265.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $360.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 125.42%. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $56.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.38.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31.

Cypress Capital Group reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 42.1%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Cypress Capital Group still held 51,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 21.47%. The sale prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $147.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Cypress Capital Group still held 28,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 61.22%. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $256.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Cypress Capital Group still held 2,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cypress Capital Group reduced to a holding in Clorox Co by 58.52%. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $193.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Cypress Capital Group still held 2,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.