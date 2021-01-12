  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T Buys First Financial Bancorp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Aflac Inc, Sells Brown-Forman Corp, General Mills Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

January 12, 2021 | About: FFBC +1.35% VCSH -0.02% LDOS +0.1% AFL +3.54% QQQ +0.07% BND -0.19% GIS -1.51% WBA +1.51% COP +3.51%

Investment company Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T (Current Portfolio) buys First Financial Bancorp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Aflac Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Leidos Holdings Inc, sells Brown-Forman Corp, General Mills Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, AT&T Inc, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T. As of 2020Q4, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T owns 116 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/town+%26+country+bank+%26+trust+co+dba+first+bankers+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,149 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,467 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 16,351 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  4. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 40,112 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 21,409 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
New Purchase: First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in First Financial Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $17.77, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 70,066 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $103.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $46.29, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $44.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $314.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers T sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO. Also check out:

