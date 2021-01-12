TOMI SteraMist Disinfection Receives Purchase Order From Vigilant Hose Company

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”, “the Company”) ( TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology Platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™), announces that it has received a purchase order from Vigilant Hose Company, (“VHC”), in Emmitsburg, Maryland, which provides Fire/Rescue/EMS services to five counties across two states. Located in the same town that is home to the National Emergency Training Center (a subdivision of FEMA) where emergency professionals from all over the world come to further their training, VHC has the distinction of being the most visited Firehouse in the world.



Vigilant Hose Company selected SteraMist technology to ensure the thorough cleaning and sterilization of its training facilities, equipment and vehicles, with the goal of protecting public health while continuing to provide first responder services to the community. Coronavirus has elevated disinfection protocols adopted by public facilities and is expected to evolve well beyond the pandemic, with further scrutiny placed on other harmful pathogens prevalent in medical environments such as MRSA, C. diff, and C. auris. With a second wave of COVID infection rates currently taking place alongside the influenza season, the ability to thoroughly disinfect public surfaces is paramount to ensuring continued access to the services provided by organizations like the Vigilant Hose Company.

Elissa J. Shane, COO of TOMI, stated, “We’re pleased that the Vigilant Hose Company has selected our products for the disinfection of the public areas and equipment within their essential operation. Our EPA-regulated SteraMist technology has the proven ability to disinfect and eliminate the COVID-19 virus when used in highly-trafficked, high-touch and enclosed areas within a facility or vehicle, making it the ideal solution for use throughout VHC as they continue their important public service work.”

Thomas R. Ward, President of the Vigilant Hose Company commented, “With the purchase of the TOMI SteraMist, VHC has added another tool to our arsenal in the fight against COVID-19. Our new surface disinfectant sprayer is the most powerful of its kind on the market to help fight and eliminate the Covid virus and other pathogens. We have already trained our members to use the device, so we are now prepared to sterilize our facilities and apparatus, including ambulances, on a regular basis. VHC’s commitment to the health and safety of our membership and the community continues to be at the forefront of everything that we do, and we believe the SteraMist system will meaningfully improve our ability to protect the health of our membership and the public.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

