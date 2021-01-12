  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

TTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 Conference Call February 3rd, 2021

January 12, 2021 | About: TTMI +0.21%

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 3rd, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 performance.

Telephone access is available by dialing 800-458-4121 or international 323-794-2093 (ID 2336839). The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
[email protected]
714-327-3050

