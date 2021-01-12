  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Bank7 Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

January 12, 2021 | About: NAS:BSVN +2.87%

PR Newswire

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 12, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7, announces that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending on December 31, 2020 will be released before the market opens on Friday, January 29, 2021 and at 10:00 a.m. central standard time that same day, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results with investors. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/39520.

Bank7 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bank7 Corp.)

For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2179/39520 shortly after the call for 1 year.

About Bank7 Corp.

Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate nine locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets and we will also pursue strategic acquisitions.

For more information about Bank7 and its products, visit www.bank7.com.

Contact:
Tom Travis
Bank7
1039 N.W. 63rd St.
Oklahoma City, OK. 73116
Ph: 405-810-8600 / [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank7-corp-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-conference-call-301203286.html

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)