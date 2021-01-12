INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FFG, NHLD, HCAP, NAV, UROV; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company for $56.00 per share in cash. If you are an FBL shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to B. Riley Financial, Inc. for $3.25 per share. If you are a National Holdings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation. If you are a Harvest Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Traton SE for $44.50 per share in cash. If you are a Navistar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share. If you are an Urovant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

