Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Thursday, February 11, 2021, after normal trading hours.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM (E.S.T.) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results.

Via Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.agnicoeagle.com.

Via Telephone:

For those preferring to listen by telephone, please dial 1-647-427-7450 or toll-free

1-888-231-8191. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Replay archive:

Please dial 1-416-849-0833 or toll-free 1-855-859-2056, access code 5848876. The conference call replay will expire on Friday, March 13, 2021.

The webcast along with presentation slides will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

Agnico Eagle's financial statement and operating results for 2021 are scheduled to be released as follows, after normal trading hours:

First Quarter - Thursday, April 29, 2021

Second Quarter – Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Third Quarter - Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Agnico Eagle's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held on Friday April 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM (E.D.T).

Investor Relations

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

145 King Street East, Suite 400

Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2Y7

Telephone: 416-947-1212

Fax: 416-367-4681

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States, Sweden and Colombia. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

