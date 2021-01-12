Net Health Acquires PointRight®

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a leading provider of cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care, today announced that it has acquired PointRight® Inc., a leading provider of analytics and data-driven tools for the post-acute market. The acquisition adds to Net Health's expanding investments in analytics capabilities, which include the recent acquisition of Tissue Analytics in April 2020 and the earlier acquisition of Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes (FOTO).

The acquisition of PointRight expands Net Health's position and scale in the growing post-acute market. Additionally, the acquisition will enable Net Health's broad roster of hospital clients to better manage their skilled nursing facility (SNF) networks and support outcomes measurement and performance improvement in Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid programs.

Today, close to 2,400 SNFs use PointRight's advanced analytics and data-driven decision support tools to further their clinical, financial and operational objectives. SNFs use PointRight to improve the accuracy of their reimbursement and regulatory submissions and to enhance overall performance in readmissions, quality and outcomes, including:

More accurate and compliant patient assessments

Reduced rehospitalization rates

Optimized care transitions

More recently, health systems, ACOs, payers and real estate investment trusts (REIT) have relied on PointRight to provide insight into the health of their SNF networks and to identify areas for improvement.

"Through PointRight, Net Health will significantly expand how we support SNFs and their health system, accountable care organization (ACO), payer and REIT partners," said Josh Pickus, Net Health's Chief Executive Officer. "It also strengthens our growing analytics capabilities by providing insights into post-acute performance, which enables providers and payers to align around value-based care initiatives."

"With Net Health, we have found a partner with a strong commitment to the post-acute market, and deep knowledge of the advanced analytics capabilities that underlie PointRight's solutions," said Steven Scott, CEO of PointRight. "I am confident that PointRight's customers and employees will thrive as part of the Net Health family."

Net Health will fully integrate PointRight staff to accelerate the delivery of new analytics solutions and expand the availability of PointRight to Net Health's customers and markets.

About Net Health

Net Health provides software and analytics for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable solutions ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

About PointRight

PointRight provides analytics that show a 360⁰ view of long-term and post-acute (LTPAC) facility performance and clinical outcomes. Equipped with these insights, LTPAC Provider and Payers can lower rehospitalization rates, improve clinical outcomes, and build and manage high-performing networks. Today PointRight delivers quantifiable value to more than 2,400 skilled nursing facilities, hospital systems, ACOs and REITs across the US. Our deep clinical experience, combined with a 20+ year history advocating for the use of data to improve post-acute care quality, sets us apart in a market that recognizes the need for credible LTPAC insights. PointRight was an EDG Partners portfolio company. To learn more, visit http://www.pointright.com .

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

About Level Equity

Based in New York, NY and San Francisco, CA, Level Equity is a growth equity firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and internet companies. The firm manages over $1.7 billion across a series of long term committed investment partnerships. For more information about Level Equity, visit www.levelequity.com.

About Silversmith Capital Partners

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $2.0 billion of capital under management. Silversmith's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Appfire, Centauri Health Solutions, DistroKid, Impact, LifeStance Health, MediQuant, Panalgo, Unily, Validity, and Webflow. The partners have over 75 years of collective investing experience and have served on the boards of numerous successful growth companies including ABILITY Network, Archer Technologies, Dealer.com, Liazon, Liberty Dialysis, MedHOK, Passport Health, SurveyMonkey, and Wrike. For more information about Silversmith, please visit www.silversmith.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/net-health-acquires-pointright-301205875.html

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.