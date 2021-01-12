MoneyRates Study Shows Best and Worst States for Healthcare in 2021

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyRates.com updated its award-winning research today on healthcare quality among U.S. states and finds the states that are best positioned to meet coronavirus challenges and other ongoing demands. The latest study confirms that where you live can impact access, cost and effectiveness of healthcare services.

The complete report, Vital Signs: Best States for Healthcare 2021, includes an interactive map allowing consumers to easily compare healthcare conditions among up to three states at a time.

To analyze healthcare quality, MoneyRates ranked all 50 states plus the District of Columbia on eight factors:

Health insurance coverage Reported health status Child immunization coverage Infant mortality Nursing home adequacy Medical office staffing adequacy Hospital affordability Health insurance affordability

Based on an average ranking across the above criteria, Iowa emerges as this year's best state for healthcare, bumping Massachusetts from its overall position in last year's report. On the opposite end of the spectrum, South Carolina struggles in last place for the second consecutive year.

Healthcare disparity between states is illustrated in the following examples:

A Texas resident is six times as likely as one in Massachusetts to lack health insurance

resident is six times as likely as one in to lack health insurance West Virginians are almost twice as likely as those in the District of Columbia to describe themselves as being in fair or poor health

to describe themselves as being in fair or poor health The infant mortality rate in Mississippi is 2.4 times that in New Hampshire

is 2.4 times that in The cost of a daily hospital stay is more than 2.5 times as high in Washington state as in Mississippi

"As COVID cases strain health systems nationally, it becomes increasingly important to understand which states are most likely to deliver highest quality care," notes Richard Barrington, senior financial analyst for MoneyRates. "Healthcare is one factor considered by those determining the best states to retire, and also for people thinking about the best states to raise a family."

Iowa achieves top-ten ranking in four of eight categories this year, with first-place position in health insurance coverage and child immunization. The top ten states for healthcare delivery overall include:

Iowa Massachusetts Nebraska (tie) North Dakota (tie) Connecticut Rhode Island New Hampshire Virginia Maryland Kentucky

States ranking in the bottom ten are listed from worst to 10th-worst:

South Carolina Oklahoma Alaska New Mexico Texas Georgia Arizona California North Carolina Nevada

"It's clear that where people live can significantly affect the healthcare they receive," explains Barrington. "With health systems taxed as never before, this can be crucial information to consider."

Barrington is available to elaborate on this research and its findings.

