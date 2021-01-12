Boeing Announces Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the fourth quarter of 2020.

"Through the global pandemic, we took meaningful steps to adapt to our new market, transform our business and deliver for our commercial, defense, space and services customers in 2020," said Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer. "The resumption of 737 MAX deliveries in December was a key milestone as we strengthen safety and quality across our enterprise. We also continued comprehensive inspections of our 787 airplanes to ensure they meet our highest quality standards prior to delivery. While limiting our 787 deliveries for the quarter, these comprehensive inspections represent our focus on safety, quality and transparency, and we're confident that we're taking the right steps for our customers and for the long term health of the 787 program. As we continue navigating through the pandemic, we're working closely with our global customers and monitoring the slow international traffic recovery to align supply with market demand across our widebody programs. In 2021, we'll continue taking the right actions to enhance our safety culture, preserve liquidity and transform our business for the future."

Major program deliveries during the fourth quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 4th Quarter

2020

Year-to-

Date 2020











Commercial Airplanes Programs









737 31





43



747 3





5



767 10





30



777 11





26



787 4





53



Total 59





157















Defense, Space & Security Programs









AH-64 Apache (New) 1





19



AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 8





52



C-40A —





—



CH-47 Chinook (New) 8





27



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) —





3



F-15 Models 1





4



F/A-18 Models 6





20



KC-46 Tanker 4





14



P-8 Models 6





15



Commercial and Civil Satellites —





—



Military Satellites —





—















Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

