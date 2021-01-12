  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Curaleaf Announces Participation Details for Upcoming January 2021 Investor Conferences

January 12, 2021 | About: XCNQ:CURA +4.78% OTCPK:CURLF -1.24% OTCPK:CURLF -1.24% OTCPK:CURLF -1.24%

PR Newswire

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced details around senior Curaleaf management participation at the upcoming ATB Capital Markets 9th Annual Institutional Investor Conference and Needham's 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference.

  • ATB Capital Markets 9th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
    Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:40 am ET
    Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will be participating in a panel discussion, "U.S. Retail; What Leadership Looks Like Today and Tomorrow."

  • Needham's 23rd Annual Virtual Growth Conference
    Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET
    Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will be participating in a fireside chat. Management will also be hosting one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, January 13 and Thursday, January 14 in conjunction with the conference. To access Curaleaf's fireside chat webcast at the Needham conference, please visit the Curaleaf IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 96 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-announces-participation-details-for-upcoming-january-2021-investor-conferences-301206411.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)